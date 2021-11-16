Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Down 5.7% Following Weak Earnings

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s stock price was down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $31.15 and last traded at $31.64. Approximately 55,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,648,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.

The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -73.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

