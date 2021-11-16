Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVPH remained flat at $$3.68 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of -0.10. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

