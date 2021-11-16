Global Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 73.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 420,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 416,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,281,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 335,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $66.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.93. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $47.92 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

