Kwmg LLC Purchases 6,044 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Kwmg LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kwmg LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $18,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE opened at $150.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.70 and its 200-day moving average is $143.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.25 and a fifty-two week high of $150.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

