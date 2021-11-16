Kwmg LLC Has $10.26 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.