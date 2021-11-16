Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 22.2% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 9,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.91.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $201.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.71. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $210.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

