Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 0.29% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. 2,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,508. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39.

