Berman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 242,644 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 82.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,644 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.7% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $70,000.

BND stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.84. The company had a trading volume of 22,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,668,350. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.58 and a 200 day moving average of $85.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

