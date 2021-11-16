Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) by 493.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,984 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 194,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 25,396 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of VFMF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,777 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.84.

