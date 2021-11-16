Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 1,415 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Newman & Schimel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 122,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,241,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $242.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,494. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $182.21 and a 52-week high of $243.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.93 and a 200-day moving average of $226.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

