Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) Short Interest Down 64.5% in October

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 429,900 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the October 14th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GROM traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.33. 6,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,406. Grom Social Enterprises has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grom Social Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $594,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Grom Social Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Grom Social Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grom Social Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

