Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 777 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 10,858 shares.The stock last traded at $18.76 and had previously closed at $18.90.

The company has a market cap of $712.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.75.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

