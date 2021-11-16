Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Shares Gap Down to $10.00

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $9.68. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 585 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 458,653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 422.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 16,729 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

