Short Interest in Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Drops By 66.0%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the October 14th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 621,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNTMF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,346. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. Cansortium has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.35.

Cansortium Company Profile

Cansortium, Inc engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm focuses on oil extracted and derived products for use by medical patients. Its objective is to invest in and develop multiple jurisdictions for the vertical integrated approach for the sale and distribution of processed cannabis oil in medical use frameworks.

