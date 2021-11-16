Bitradio (BRO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $31.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 16th. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $96,494.61 and approximately $31.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitradio has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011488 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $351.17 or 0.00578495 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,634,623 coins and its circulating supply is 10,634,618 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

