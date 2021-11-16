Insider Selling: Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Sells 5,701 Shares of Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 5,701 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$28,562.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,278.24.

TSE KEL remained flat at $C$5.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. 313,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,622. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$5.44. The company has a market cap of C$949.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEL shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$6.50 price target on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.21.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

