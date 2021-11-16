Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.

NYSE:G traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.37. Genpact has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $52.75.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.80.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genpact stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 3,776.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,299 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.