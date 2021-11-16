Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $22.33 Million Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 449,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,007 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $22,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17,714.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 195,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 194,857 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,824,000 after purchasing an additional 118,701 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $260,000.

PULS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.61. 106,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,501. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.71.

