Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTB) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 4.97% of LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF worth $10,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,582,000.

Shares of MSTB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.62. 32,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,919. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.03. LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $32.87.

