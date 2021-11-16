Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 33,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OSTK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $105.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $112.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.32.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $400,302.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $594,295.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,349 shares of company stock worth $1,821,347 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.