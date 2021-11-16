Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Invests $741,000 in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 128.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

In other Meritage Homes news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,436,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $561,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTH stock opened at $114.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.56 and a 200-day moving average of $103.80. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

