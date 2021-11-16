Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,829 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 263.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFAV traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.46. 298,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.78.

