Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $346,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYH opened at $305.27 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $247.57 and a one year high of $321.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.31.

