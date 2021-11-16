Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $680,000 Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in KLA by 175.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 1,916.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KLA from $378.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on KLA in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $389.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.65.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLAC traded up $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $415.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,119. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $236.01 and a twelve month high of $419.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $357.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.