Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the quarter. Great Ajax accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned 0.46% of Great Ajax worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Great Ajax by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,003,000 after buying an additional 54,508 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 892,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 406,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 26,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,605 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,241 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

AJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Great Ajax stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. Great Ajax Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $323.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 63.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.63%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.