Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 38,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 45,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

ARCC stock opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

