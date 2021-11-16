Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.09.

ULTA stock opened at $401.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $258.00 and a one year high of $414.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $379.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.02.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

