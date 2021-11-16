Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 25,824 Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 408.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.601 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

