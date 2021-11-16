Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.6% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in PayPal by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 187,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.62.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,273. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $215.04 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.54 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.66 and its 200 day moving average is $268.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

