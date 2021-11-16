FansTime Price Tops $0.0004 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $1.00 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FansTime has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FansTime Coin Profile

FTI is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

