Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James set a C$5.75 price target on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of TSE SOT.UN traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,809. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of C$3.97 and a 1-year high of C$5.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.33, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$338.15 million and a P/E ratio of 8.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.31%.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

