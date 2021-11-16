MAP Protocol (MAP) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 16th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0375 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $41.93 million and $2.32 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00069401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00071317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00093746 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,717.12 or 0.99943232 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.85 or 0.07051423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

