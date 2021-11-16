Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Down to $1.98

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.98, but opened at $1.91. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 3,200 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $145.49 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Waterdrop by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $726,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,288,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

