Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $7.82, but opened at $7.49. Sema4 shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 13,889 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24).

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMFR. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 40,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $307,993.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Eric Schadt sold 33,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $251,323.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,438 shares of company stock worth $815,461 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMFR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23.

About Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

