Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.57, but opened at $8.10. Aveanna Healthcare shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 9,922 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01).

AVAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,341,000 after purchasing an additional 107,973 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,877,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,101,000 after purchasing an additional 277,888 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $518,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 36,744 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

