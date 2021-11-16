New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $2.13

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.13, but opened at $2.20. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 208,010 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. CLSA cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 500,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,059.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 86.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

