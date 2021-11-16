New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $2.13

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.13, but opened at $2.20. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 208,010 shares.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. CLSA cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 500,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,059.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 86.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Read More: What defines an oversold asset?
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.