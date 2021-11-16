Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EXPE. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.06.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $177.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $118.30 and a twelve month high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $53,748.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,289 shares of company stock valued at $39,515,334 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

