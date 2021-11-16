Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Invests $1.52 Million in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,928,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 38,365 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 401.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 59,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,426,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTLA opened at $133.54 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $202.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.77. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 2.03.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The company had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 3,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $627,177.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 44,735 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,604,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,260,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,203 shares of company stock valued at $39,297,514. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.28.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

