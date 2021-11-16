New Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 9,295 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.8% of New Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $167.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.01 and a 1 year high of $168.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.45.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

