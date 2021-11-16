Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $75,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 80.8% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $300.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.22 billion, a PE ratio of 107.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $323.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.65.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

