I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Up to $60.79

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.79, but opened at $63.25. I-Mab shares last traded at $65.94, with a volume of 2,713 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMAB. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.60 and its 200-day moving average is $70.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in I-Mab by 1,078.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in I-Mab during the second quarter worth $1,767,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its position in I-Mab by 77.9% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,178,000 after acquiring an additional 413,106 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in I-Mab by 9,668.2% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 19,433 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in I-Mab during the second quarter worth $2,787,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

