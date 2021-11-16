Short Interest in Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) Rises By 469.6%

Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 923,400 shares, an increase of 469.6% from the October 14th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,617.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CWLDF remained flat at $$7.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. Crown Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $10.46.

Crown Resorts Company Profile

Crown Resorts Ltd. operates in the gaming and entertainment industry, which focuses in the resorts, entertainment sectors in Australia and Macau. It operates through the following business segments: Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, Crown Aspinall’s, and Wagering and Online. The Crown Melbourne segment includes casino, hotels, function rooms, restaurants and shopping and entertainment facilities.

