Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Short Interest Up 527.1% in October

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,713,600 shares, a growth of 527.1% from the October 14th total of 432,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,456,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LLKKF traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,951. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37. Lake Resources has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLKKF shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Lake Resources in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Lake Resources in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.91 price target for the company.

Lake Resources NL is a lithium exploration company, which is focused on exploring lithium basins and pegmatites in Argentina. Its projects include Olaroz and Cauchari, Paso, located in Jujuy; and Kachi, located in Catamarca provinces. The company was founded on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

