Stifel Nicolaus Trims Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Target Price to $11.00

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.16% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cross Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.
NYSE DM traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.62. 384,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,973. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75. Desktop Metal has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $34.94.
Desktop Metal Company Profile
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.
