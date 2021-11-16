Stifel Nicolaus Trims Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Target Price to $11.00

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cross Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

NYSE DM traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.62. 384,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,973. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75. Desktop Metal has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Desktop Metal by 269.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.