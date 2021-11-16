Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.76, but opened at $26.30. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Porch Group shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 28,296 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRCH. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

In other Porch Group news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $64,101.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,947 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,212 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $111,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Porch Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

