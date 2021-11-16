Mirrored United States Oil Fund Hits Market Capitalization of $19.42 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $19.42 million and $30,279.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $57.81 or 0.00095165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00069401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00071317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00093746 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,717.12 or 0.99943232 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.85 or 0.07051423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 335,882 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

