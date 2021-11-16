Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.000-$16.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $930 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $948.20 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.25.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

NASDAQ FLGT traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $93.76. 2,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,322. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.51. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $189.89.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $56,757.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,396,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total value of $57,234.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $12,745,745.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,165 shares of company stock worth $199,439 over the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.