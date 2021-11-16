9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Issues Earnings Results

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NMTR stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.10. 5,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,615,322. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.04.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 73,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John Temperato purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,102,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,648.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 156,529 shares of company stock worth $192,569 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 36.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter worth $181,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 2,229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.