SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $415.50 million-$417.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.82 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.060 EPS.

SAIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.54.

Shares of SAIL stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $59.73. 7,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -96.64 and a beta of 1.85. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $64.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.52.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $495,231.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,665.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $103,013.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,057. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

