OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.43), Fidelity Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS OMQS remained flat at $$9.90 on Tuesday. 93,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,661. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41. OMNIQ has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OMNIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

OMNIQ Company Profile

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for OMNIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.