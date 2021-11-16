OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.43), Fidelity Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS OMQS remained flat at $$9.90 on Tuesday. 93,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,661. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41. OMNIQ has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Get OMNIQ alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OMNIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for OMNIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.